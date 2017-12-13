The Los Angeles Lakers’ front-office recently pulled LaVar Ball aside and asked him to chill with the criticism of head coach Luke Walton.

President of basketball operations Magic Johnson and general manager Rob Pelinka.want rookie Lonzo Ball‘s father to help create a positive atmosphere around the young squad.

The Lakers front office recently met with LaVar Ball and asked him to tone down his criticisms of coach Luke Walton and help create a more positive atmosphere around his son, per sources. LaVar tells ESPN "it was the best thing." https://t.co/FZSucKrLkH — Ramona Shelburne (@ramonashelburne) December 13, 2017

Just don’t expect LaVar to tone it all the way down.

Per ESPN:

LaVar Ball confirmed the meeting took place, telling ESPN, “It was the best thing, man. Everybody’s going to try to make it an ego thing, like I’m trying to tell them what to do or they’re trying to tell me to tone it down. It’s not about that. It’s about coming together and to get a solution to this problem. “It may sound crazy to other people, but I really just want the best for Lonzo, and the best for Lonzo is going to be what’s best for the organization. Because if everybody winning, we good.” Ball said he agreed with that characterization, for the most part, and that he told Johnson and Pelinka he understood their position and would try to abide by that request. “I’m going to say whatever I want to say, however I want to say it,” Ball said. “And they said, ‘LaVar, come and talk to us first.’ So that’s fine too. But I am going to say, to plant a seed, ‘Let’s look for this now.’ They may not want to hear that, but it’s going to be successful if you listen to what I’m saying on that fact that I know what it takes for my son to run like this.”

