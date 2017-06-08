With the Cavaliers on the brink of a crushing Finals defeat, rumblings around the NBA suggest that LeBron James could be looking to Los Angeles as his next move.

LeBron is eligible to opt out of his contract in 2018, and if he chooses to leave Cleveland, the Lakers and Clippers would reportedly be “viable destinations.”

Murmurs around the NBA suggest that LeBron James could be interested in taking his talents west in 2018. https://t.co/DCdKYONscb @ringer — Kevin O'Connor (@KevinOConnorNBA) June 8, 2017

Via The Ringer:

Multiple league sources I’ve spoken to think the Lakers or Clippers are viable destinations for King James. Jalen Rose said this week on First Take that he expects LeBron to make a move from Cleveland to California, where he already owns a house 30 minutes away from Staples Center.

