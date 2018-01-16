The Lakers will unveil a statue of Hall of Fame forward Elgin Baylor outside of STAPLES Center on April 6.

Baylor, 83, played for the Lakers from 1958-1971 and finished top-5 in MVP voting eight times in his Hall of Fame career.

OFFICIAL: Lakers To Honor Elgin Baylor With a Statue at @STAPLESCenter https://t.co/YiD2jcqhGW — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) January 16, 2018

