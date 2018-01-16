The Lakers will unveil a statue of Hall of Fame forward Elgin Baylor outside of STAPLES Center on April 6.
Baylor, 83, played for the Lakers from 1958-1971 and finished top-5 in MVP voting eight times in his Hall of Fame career.
OFFICIAL: Lakers To Honor Elgin Baylor With a Statue at @STAPLESCenter https://t.co/YiD2jcqhGW
— Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) January 16, 2018
Per team press release:
“I am thrilled that 60 years after the Minneapolis Lakers drafted Elgin, we are able to celebrate and honor him with a statue,” said Lakers CEO and Controlling Owner Jeanie Buss.
“Not only is Elgin a part of the Lakers family, his contributions to the game of basketball earned him a place in the Hall of Fame.
“His list of accomplishments are unparalleled and I can’t wait to see his statue at Star Plaza alongside the other Lakers legends.”
