D’Angelo Russell‘s former Laker teammates expect Russell to be “extremely fired up” in his return to STAPLES Center on Friday.

In a story by ESPN’s Ohm Youngmisuk, Jordan Clarkson and Julius Randle said they think Russell will try to make a statement in light of Magic Johnson’s criticisms.

“Oh, he’s going to be fired up,” Jordan Clarkson said of his former teammate. “S—, he’ll try to go for 30? 40? I don’t know how many shots he’s gonna put up.

“He’s gonna come in here, he’s gonna try to get a win for sure. He’s definitely going to put them up.” […]

Many of the Lakers know their former teammate is well aware of what [Magic Johnson] said and will be “extremely fired up,” as Lakers forward Julius Randle put it.