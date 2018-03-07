Lakers Fan Buys Billboards Recruiting LeBron James To Sign With LA

by March 07, 2018
146

LeBron James billboards are popping up all over the place.

With The King set to hit free agency this summer, fan Jacob Emrani purchased several billboards in Los Angeles encouraging a jump to the Lakers:

Emrani’s billboards also troll Philadelphia, where a local company bought three signs trying to entice James to join The Process.

RELATED
Joel Embiid on LeBron James: ‘#summer2018goals’

 
