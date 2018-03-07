Lakers Fan Buys Billboards Recruiting LeBron James To Sign With LA

LeBron James billboards are popping up all over the place.

With The King set to hit free agency this summer, fan Jacob Emrani purchased several billboards in Los Angeles encouraging a jump to the Lakers:

Looks like @jacobemrani1 is making a serious push to get @kingjames on the #Lakers. I’m not a fan of billboard campaigns to get players to sign (remember the Stay Dwight fiasco?) but I’m happy to see a fan put their own money into showing their fandom. #LABron #LeBronToLA #L… pic.twitter.com/n08h6CvDX6 — Shahin Jacob Ourian (@ShahinOurian) March 7, 2018

Emrani’s billboards also troll Philadelphia, where a local company bought three signs trying to entice James to join The Process.

RELATED

Joel Embiid on LeBron James: ‘#summer2018goals’