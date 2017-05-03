Laker Nation isn’t simply waiting around for the front-office to convince Paul George to don the Purple and Gold.

One enterprising fan accosted the All-Star forward at Disneyland earlier this week, making a pitch for PG to join the Lakers.

The Cali native’s future is coming off a frustrating season in Indiana, and says he wants to play in a winning environment.

Per the Indy Star:

The Indiana Pacers star grew up in Southern California and attended Fresno State, so it’s little surprise that he would spend some of his offseason at Disneyland. George, who turned 27 Tuesday, squeezed into some rides and heard several suggestions about his future. Of course, this being SoCal, he got advice from plenty of Los Angeles Lakers fans. George is under contract through next season, but there has already been plenty of talk about how he and the team will approach his future. One significant aspect is whether he makes an All-NBA team, which will be announced before the June 22 draft.

