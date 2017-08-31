The NBA, following an investigation, gave the Los Angeles Lakers a $500,000 slap on the wrist for violating the “anti-tampering rule” with Paul George.

The controversy began when Lakers president of basketball ops Magic Johnson alluded to the possibility of PG relocating to Hollywood during a talk show interview.

According to the League, GM Rob Pelinka and George’s agent had inappropriate contact while the All-Star forward is under contract (he’ll be a free agent next summer.)

From the press release:

The conduct at issue involved communications by Lakers General Manager Rob Pelinka with the agent representing Paul George that constituted a prohibited expression of interest in the player while he was under contract. The penalty reflected a previous warning issued by the NBA to the Lakers regarding tampering, following comments made by Lakers President of Basketball Operations Earvin Johnson about Paul George during an April 20 national television appearance. The investigation did not reveal evidence of an agreement or understanding that the Lakers would sign or acquire Mr. George. The NBA’s anti-tampering rule prohibits teams from interfering with other teams’ contractual relationships with NBA players, including by publicly expressing interest in a player who is currently under contract with another team or informing the agent of another team’s player of interest by one’s own team in that player.

