As the Lakers and Pacers continue discussions on a Paul George trade, Los Angeles is reportedly searching for another first-round pick to include in the deal.

According to TNT’s David Aldridge, the Lakers offered the No. 2 overall pick to the Kings for Sacramento’s No. 5 and 10 picks.

The Kings quickly declined.

Lakers, per sources, engaged Sacramento in talks that would have sent the 2nd pick to the Kings for Sac’s two 1st-rounders (5 and 10) (1/2) — David Aldridge (@daldridgetnt) June 21, 2017

Lakers would have then packaged one of the Kings’ picks w/27 & 28 along w/player in offer to Indy for Paul George. But Kings said no (2/2). — David Aldridge (@daldridgetnt) June 21, 2017

