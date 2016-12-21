The Los Angeles Lakers will unveil a 1,200 pound, nine-foot bronze statue of Hall of Fame center Shaquille O’Neal on March 24, 2017.

The statue will be suspended 10 feet above the ground, at Star Plaza.



OFFICIAL: A bronze statue of @SHAQ will be unveiled at @STAPLESCenter prior to the game on 3/24 – https://t.co/zSQelOOs5M — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) December 20, 2016

The Lakers retired Shaq’s legendary No. 34 jersey three years ago.

From the press release:



O’Neal was a member of the Lakers from 1996-2004, leading the team to three consecutive NBA Championships from 2000-2002, winning the NBA Finals MVP award each time. A seven-time All-Star for the Purple & Gold, O’Neal was also named the NBA’s Most Valuable Player in 2000. The statue, created by renowned sculptors/artists Julie Rotblatt Amrany and Omri Amrany, will join other iconic sculptures of celebrated sports superstars Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Wayne Gretzky, Chick Hearn, Oscar De La Hoya, Earvin “Magic” Johnson, and Jerry West. Abdul-Jabbar’s statue (dedicated November 16, 2012), Johnson’s statue (dedicated February 11, 2004), Hearn’s statue (dedicated April 20, 2010), and West’s statue (dedicated February 17, 2011) were also created by Julie Rotblatt Amrany and Omri Amrany. The ceremony, which is open free to the public, will be highlighted by speeches from Shaquille O’Neal, his teammates, colleagues and friends from his unprecedented career, and will conclude with a spectacular unveiling of the statue.

