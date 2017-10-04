Lamar Odom doesn’t agree with LaVar Ball‘s decision to withdraw his son LaMelo Ball from Chino Hills HS.

While guesting on Complex’s Everyday Struggle, Odom theorized that LaVar is a “control freak” who wants to control his son’s destiny (starting at 11:12):

“That seems drastic. Because you just gon take him out of school because [LaVar] don’t like the coach? What if he don’t like [LaMelo’s] coach in college or in the NBA if he makes it?” […]

“LaVar seems like a control freak. So maybe if he can’t control the team from the sideline he might have a problem with it.”