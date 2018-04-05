In conjunction with his Rich Soil clothing line, Lamar Odom is getting into the marijuana business with a new line of products called Rich Soil Organics.

In a press release, Odom says marijuana helped him recover from cocaine addiction. “While going through rehab, I discovered certain strains that support wellness,” Odom said.

“While going through rehab, I discovered certain strains that support wellness. So I decided to team up with Camp Green, a company that supplies organically grown, pesticide-free cannabis.” […] “Friends, associates, and ex-teammates asked me what solutions I was using on my road back to recovery, and that’s when Rich Soil Organics was born. “It’s a perfect time to offer these Cannabis solutions to the public who may be going through similar body issues as I am.”

RELATED:

Stephen Jackson: ‘I Smoked My Whole Career’