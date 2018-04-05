Lamar Odom Is Getting Into The Marijuana Business

by April 05, 2018
lamar odom marijuana

In conjunction with his Rich Soil clothing line, Lamar Odom is getting into the marijuana business with a new line of products called Rich Soil Organics.

In a press release, Odom says marijuana helped him recover from cocaine addiction. “While going through rehab, I discovered certain strains that support wellness,” Odom said.

“While going through rehab, I discovered certain strains that support wellness. So I decided to team up with Camp Green, a company that supplies organically grown, pesticide-free cannabis.” […]

“Friends, associates, and ex-teammates asked me what solutions I was using on my road back to recovery, and that’s when Rich Soil Organics was born.

“It’s a perfect time to offer these Cannabis solutions to the public who may be going through similar body issues as I am.”

