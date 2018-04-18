LaMarcus Aldridge: Kawhi Leonard ‘Has to Do What’s Best for Him’

LaMarcus Aldridge concedes that Kawhi Leonard‘s prolonged absence due to a quad injury has made life extremely difficult for the San Antonio Spurs this season, but diplomatically told reporters that Leonard “has to do what’s best for him.”

Per USA Today:

“It’s tough,” Aldridge said of the circumstances of this season. “We’re depending on guys who really aren’t offensive guys, and I think that showed tonight. We have guys who really don’t score, and teams are exposing that and trying to make those guys score. … But every guy in the locker room has grinded, and tried to get better, and you’ve got to consider that.” When asked about his view on the Leonard situation, Aldridge made it clear that’s a topic he won’t touch. “I have no comment,” he said as he walked away. “He has to do what’s best for him. That’s it. Nice to see you.”

The Spurs can offer Kawhi a five-year, $215-million supermax extension this summer, but given their strained relationship, whispers of a possible trade have only grown louder as he remains apart from the team.

San Antonio is down 0-2 in their first-round playoff series against the defending champion Golden State Warriors.

It's a bad look for Kawhi Leonard and the Spurs – and he's about to make it worse @spurs #nba @nbaplayoffs2018 https://t.co/ODAL1coOBD — Ailene Voisin (@ailene_voisin) April 18, 2018

Per the Sac Bee: