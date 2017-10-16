LaMarcus Aldridge and the Spurs are engaged in “serious” talks on a contract extension, reports ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

After patching things up with Gregg Popovich over the summer, Aldridge can reportedly opt-in for $22.3 million in 2018-19 and extend his deal three more years.

Five-time All-Star forward LaMarcus Aldridge is engaged in serious discussions with the San Antonio Spurs on a contract extension, league sources told ESPN.

There’s an 11:59 deadline on Monday for Aldridge to reach an agreement with San Antonio that would allow him to opt in to the $22.3 million player option on his 2018-19 contract and extend his deal for a maximum of three additional years.