Lance Stephenson has multiple seasons of trying and failing to stop LeBron in the Playoffs under his belt and is offering strategy on how to stop the three-time champ.

With the Pacers down 2-0 in the first round, the team is trying to find a way to slow down LeBron, who put up 32 points, 13 assists, 6 boards and 3 steals in Game One and 25 points, 10 rebounds, 7 assists, 4 steals and 4 blocks in Game Two. Lance thinks the key to beating the Cavs is getting the ball out of LeBron’s hands and forcing his teammates to make plays.

From USA TODAY:

“You just gotta tame him,” Stephenson said. “He’s playing so well right now. His jump shot has really improved. Just gotta get into him, make him pass the ball. Make his teammates make decisions.”

Following Monday night’s loss, Paul George said that Lance has to “learn to control himself.” Lance, however, credits the Pacers for letting him be himself:

“Just letting me play, letting me play without thinking,” Stephenson said of why the Pacers are a good fit. “Think a lot of teams had me playing, just thinking too much. I got here, just be yourself. Let me play through mistakes. Don’t sub me for every little mistake. They’re just letting me be myself.”

Game Three of the Pacers-Cavs series is set to tip-off tonight.

Related

Lance Stephenson On Returning To Pacers: ‘It’s Gonna Be Like Michael Jordan Coming Back’