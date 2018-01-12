Lance Stephenson and LeBron James are together again.

Late in the Pacers’ 97-95 comeback win over the Cavaliers, Stephenson knocked the ball away from James and out of bounds. He then got in LeBron’s way and the two exchanged words as James gave him a push. James was then hit with a technical for his role.

LeBron James gets the tech after a little shove on Lance Stephenson 😅 pic.twitter.com/yHQUNzrKC0 — Def Pen Hoops (@DefPenHoops) January 13, 2018

It wasn’t quite the famous blowing-in-the-ear incident of 2014, but it got the job done for Stephenson. The Cavs have now lost three in a row and eight out of 11.