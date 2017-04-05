Lance Stephenson scored on a controversial breakaway layup during the final seconds of the Pacers’ blowout win over the Raptors on Tuesday.

The bucket did not sit well with Toronto players, who blasted Stephenson after the game for violating one of the League’s unwritten rules.

Well, Lance came back with receipts.

At the end of last season, Toronto’s Norman Powell threw down a windmill dunk with 1.2 seconds remaining in a 122-95 win over the last-place Philadelphia 76ers.

On Instagram, Lance posted video of Powell’s dunk and added this message:

“They got mad at me for what I did but look at this. All I did was jelly. When Lance Stephenson do it’s a big deal.”

