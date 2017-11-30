LaVar Ball had a lot to say Wednesday night, before and after the Los Angeles Lakers fell 127-123 in overtime to the visiting Golden State Warriors.

Ball criticized Lakers head coach Luke Walton for stopping the clock late in regulation, and forward Julius Randle for over-dribbling instead of dishing the rock to his son, Lonzo.

(Brandon Ingram missed a driving layup—the would-be game-winner—after Walton’s timeout with 5.3 seconds left, and the game went into the extra session.)

Here's the play LaVar Ball highlighted as the "crucial point" in the Lakers missing an opportunity to knock off the Warriors: not kicking the ball ahead off KD's late miss + calling timeout. pic.twitter.com/7zBiKoZ3DT — Dan Devine (@YourManDevine) November 30, 2017

“I’ll tell you the crucial point,” LaVar Ball told ESPN’s Chris Haynes. “When Julius got that ball at the end, he should’ve threw it forward. Lonzo had a wide-open layup! Or a 3-pointer! That’s game! You wouldn’t have went to overtime. That was game. “Julius tried to take too many dribbles, and then they fouled him, or they called timeout. But if he would’ve threw the ball ahead? The coach wouldn’t have called timeout. Even if he did, he can’t call it, because the ball’s in the air. Lonzo was running the lane. Game over. That’s the best time to score, when it’s nine seconds left and your coach don’t call timeout! “Every time they score two 3-pointers — it’s a game of runs — don’t call timeout because that’s means you’re scared. You make two 3-pointers on me, I got two more to come. … Do the Big Baller move, don’t call no timeouts!”

