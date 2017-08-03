According to the irrepressible and omnipresent LaVar Ball, if LeBron James intends to add to his collection of NBA titles, he should team up with his son Lonzo on the Los Angeles Lakers.
Ball on LeBron and LA: "If LeBron wants to win more championships, he's got to come to LA and play with my boy."
James, 32, can become an unrestricted free agent next summer.
The Cleveland Cavaliers are also facing a trade demand from All-Star point guard Kyrie Irving.
Per Lakers Nation:
Over the past few months there have been rampant rumors about LeBron James potentially coming to Los Angeles to join the Lakers next summer. The Lakers have been saving up salary cap room in order to make a run at James and another big name free agent such as Paul George or Russell Westbrook to pair with their young cornerstones in Lonzo Ball and Brandon Ingram.
With Cavaliers point guard Kyrie Irving reportedly demanding a trade, it has only heightened the belief that James is bound to leave. Whether he would join the Lakers is anyone’s guess, but Lonzo’s father LaVar believes it’s James’ best option to add to his championship collection.
In an interview with ESPN Cleveland, LaVar said that James has to play with Lonzo in L.A. if he wants to win more rings.
