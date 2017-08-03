According to the irrepressible and omnipresent LaVar Ball, if LeBron James intends to add to his collection of NBA titles, he should team up with his son Lonzo on the Los Angeles Lakers.

Ball on LeBron and LA: "If LeBron wants to win more championships, he's got to come to LA and play with my boy." — ESPN Cleveland (@ESPNCleveland) August 1, 2017

James, 32, can become an unrestricted free agent next summer.

The Cleveland Cavaliers are also facing a trade demand from All-Star point guard Kyrie Irving.

Per Lakers Nation: