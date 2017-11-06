LaVar Ball, crediting social media’s global reach and influence, says his son Lonzo “can be bigger” than Kobe Bryant.

LaVar’s reasoning for why he went to Facebook instead of TV for his show: “Who the hell is watching TV? They on their phones.” #ComplexCon — Complex (@Complex) November 4, 2017

“By far,” claims the elder Ball.

LaVar on Lonzo: “He can be bigger than Kobe. By far.” Rich: “How?” LaVar: “Social Media.” #ComplexCon — Complex (@Complex) November 4, 2017

Lonzo Ball is averaging 8.8 points, 6.9 assists and 6.4 rebounds, while shooting 29.9 percent from the field through 10 games for the 5-5 Lakers.