Lonzo Ball has nothing to gain from working out with Steve Nash, according to LaVar Ball.

The future Hall of Famer is apparently too “short and slow” to keep up with the Los Angeles Lakers’ newest star point guard.

LaVar Ball had a lot of interesting things to say about the #Lakers, LaMelo’s new shoe, Facebook series, & morehttps://t.co/BM6Hh3sPpF pic.twitter.com/y6NIt5g5ZA — Ryan Ward (@RyanWardLA) September 2, 2017

Nash, 43, has a part-time consulting gig with the reigning NBA champion Golden State Warriors, and famously trained with Finals MVP Kevin Durant last season.

Per ClutchPoints: