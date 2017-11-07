Ten games into Lonzo Ball‘s NBA career, and his father is already publicly griping about his minutes.

According to the elder Ball, the Los Angeles Lakers would never lose if his son simply played the entire fourth quarter.

LaVar says Lonzo’s shooting would improve if he played the whole 4th quarter: "He’s not in the flow” https://t.co/yZUa89DixY pic.twitter.com/AZobTmYTeE

LaVar thinks head coach Luke Walton is hurting Lonzo’s rhythm.

Per Bleacher Report:

“You’ve got to shoot the ball,” LaVar Ball said after the Lakers’ 124-112 win over the Nets on Friday. “You’re not going to make it if you don’t take it.”

The senior Ball also has some concerns about head coach Luke Walton’s rotation with his son.

“Let him play the whole fourth quarter and bet you’ll always win. He’ll get into a better flow,” Ball said. “The in and out, sitting out six to 10 minutes? He’s not going to take no shots because he’s not in the flow. He don’t want to hurt the team by shooting.”

Walton understands it’s an adjustment for rookies as they find their way in the NBA. “It’s not even really the minutes, as much as just being the best player on your team,” Walton said. “When you’re the guy that everything goes through, you find rhythms throughout the game. You get to this level and…you start as more of a role player and you work your way up. It takes time to get used to.”