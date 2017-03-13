Before any of his three sons plays a second of NBA basketball, LaVar Ball is seeking a billion dollar sneaker deal for the promising trio.

Papa Ball says the money can even be spread out over a decade.

LaVar Ball one-ups himself: Says he'd beat Jordan 1-on-1 and demands a billion dollar family shoe deal https://t.co/rqNqidso1o via @USATODAY — Dan Wolken (@DanWolken) March 13, 2017

Lonzo Ball, a freshman point guard at UCLA, is projected to be a top-5 pick in the 2017 NBA Draft.

Per USA Today:

During the interview, Ball also said he is prepared to package Lonzo and his two other sons — LiAngelo, a high school senior who has signed with UCLA, and LaMelo, a high school sophomore who has committed to UCLA — for a marketing deal with Nike, Adidas or Under Armour. “A billion dollars, it has to be there,” Ball said. “That’s our number, a billion, straight out of the gate. And you don’t even have to give it to me all up front. Give us $100 mil over 10 years.”

