LeBron James Records Third Triple-Double of Cavaliers’ Last Four Contests

by March 19, 2018
64

Last week LeBron James said, “I’m like fine wine, I get better with age,”  and The King has left little doubt to the validity of that statement as he continued his run of dominance with a 40-point, 12-rebound and 10-assist outing in a 123-117 win against the Bucks Friday night.

James’ points (27.1), rebounds (8.6), assists (9.0) and blocks (1.0) per game marks are all at their highest points since he returned to Cleveland in 2014.

Monday’s performance marked his third triple-double of the Cavaliers’ last four contests and his 16th of the season.

You Might Also Like
lebron james 7 pounds playoffs
NBA

LeBron James Gained 7 Pounds During a Single Playoff Game

7 hours ago
4,535
lebron james tyronn lue
NBA

LeBron James: Losing Tyronn Lue ‘Like Losing One of Your Best Players’

8 hours ago
1,450
NBA

Julius Randle ‘Would Love to Play’ With LeBron James

15 hours ago
2,760
NBA

Post Up: Utah Jazz, Portland Trail Blazers Continue Win Streaks

2 days ago
1,975
NBA

LeBron James Records 70th Career Triple-Double, 15th of the Season

2 days ago
585
NBA

LeBron James: ‘Very Challenging’ Playing Without Kevin Love

3 days ago
2,030

TRENDING


Most Recent

Willy Hernangomez Posts Season-High 17 Points in One Half

3 mins ago
8

LeBron James Records Third Triple-Double of Cavaliers’ Last Four Contests

22 mins ago
64

Ben Simmons Stuffs Stat Sheet for Ninth Triple-Double of the Year

37 mins ago
66

Jalen “Baby Westbrook” Lecque Junior Year Mixtape

4 hours ago
223
kevin love broken hand

Kevin Love To Play After Missing 20 Games With Broken Hand

5 hours ago
250