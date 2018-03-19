LeBron James Records Third Triple-Double of Cavaliers’ Last Four Contests

Last week LeBron James said, “I’m like fine wine, I get better with age,” and The King has left little doubt to the validity of that statement as he continued his run of dominance with a 40-point, 12-rebound and 10-assist outing in a 123-117 win against the Bucks Friday night.

James’ points (27.1), rebounds (8.6), assists (9.0) and blocks (1.0) per game marks are all at their highest points since he returned to Cleveland in 2014.

Monday’s performance marked his third triple-double of the Cavaliers’ last four contests and his 16th of the season.