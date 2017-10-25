LeBron James had accomplished nearly everything in his 15-year career, but he hasn’t shot 80 percent from the line for a full season.

LeBron told ESPN’s Dave McMenamin that breaking the 80 percent plateau is his “only goal.”

New story: LeBron James tells ESPN an offseason elbow injury caused him to change (and improve) his shooting form https://t.co/eoLvpTUAj2 — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) October 25, 2017

So far, so good. Through four games this season, he’s connecting on 88.2 percent on his free-throws. Via ESPN: