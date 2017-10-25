LeBron James had accomplished nearly everything in his 15-year career, but he hasn’t shot 80 percent from the line for a full season.
LeBron told ESPN’s Dave McMenamin that breaking the 80 percent plateau is his “only goal.”
New story: LeBron James tells ESPN an offseason elbow injury caused him to change (and improve) his shooting form https://t.co/eoLvpTUAj2
— Dave McMenamin (@mcten) October 25, 2017
So far, so good. Through four games this season, he’s connecting on 88.2 percent on his free-throws. Via ESPN:
“I want to shoot 80 [percent] from the free throw line, man,” James told ESPN.
“That’s my only goal. That’s my last goal of my NBA career. That’s my last one. I’ve done everything else.”
Commentscomments powered by Disqus