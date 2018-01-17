LeBron James reportedly wanted the Cavaliers to keep Kyrie Irving after Kyrie’s trade demand.
According to ESPN’s Brian Windhorst, LeBron was “publicly supportive” but privately against trading Kyrie.
The Spurs & Cavs both faced sudden trade demands from star players last summer. How they each reacted says a lot about the franchises: https://t.co/bY4V9zY2Rf
— Brian Windhorst (@WindhorstESPN) January 16, 2018
There was excitement in Cleveland for the pieces the Cavs got in the Irving trade. But as the season has unfolded, second-guessing has been developing.
James himself was publicly supportive, but it is no secret within the organization that he was against trading Irving after the demand (and well before the now-famous Arthur tweet).
