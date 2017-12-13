LeBron James and Dwyane Wade, despite all of their years playing with and against each other, have only ever held a single one-on-one battle.
It happened during the 2011 Eastern Conference Finals, following a tough loss to the Chicago Bulls.
Ever wonder what happened on the famous Banana Boat? @KingJames & @DwyaneWade dish the details on the latest @RoadTrippinPod on https://t.co/MmrP451zU7. 🍌🚤 pic.twitter.com/Vuno4wp6lF
— UNINTERRUPTED (@uninterrupted) December 11, 2017
Miami Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra put an end to the epic clash before a winner could be declared.
Per Uninterrupted (via USA Today):
DW: “It was more-so to set a precedent for our teammates because we got our ass kicked the game before, Game 1 by Chicago. They tore us.”
LJ: “MVP [Derrick] Rose tore our ass up in Chicago, and we came in the next day, we was like we need to set the tone, so we was out there killing each other playing 1-on-1.”
DW: “We never finished.”
LJ: “We never finished. We got to the point where (head coach Erik Spoelstra) blew the whistle, like bring it in.”
DW: “Everybody was just watching us. We was going at it. We competitive, we was going at it, but we was setting a tone for this is how it’s gotta go. You gotta be able to go at this. We’re two of the best players in this game. We going at each other in the Eastern Conference finals right now. We out there killing each other, and this is what ya’ll better do tomorrow. Because we got beat on the boards by 20-something and we have to come with it, and we won four in a row.”
