LeBron James has not been shy about being a family man, often seen at his kids AAU basketball games and bringing them up to the podium following the Cavs’ Game 7 win against the Warriors in the 2016 Finals.

While he does his best to be around his family as much as possible, there’s no doubt that LeBron has an incredibly busy schedule that keeps him away from home quite a bit. On the Uninterrupted’s “Road Trippin'” podcast with Richard Jefferson and Channing Frye, LeBron said that he apologized to his wife, Savannah, for his “journey to greatness” and obsession on being remembered as one of the best ever.

From Uninterrupted:

“I am addicted to the process. I’m addicted to the process,” James said. “It’s so funny. I just told my wife the other day, I apologized to her. She was like ‘What are you apologizing for?’ I said ‘Because the journey that I’m on to want to be the greatest to ever play this game or to the point where no one ever forgets what I accomplished, I’ve at times lost the fact of how important you are to this whole thing. … I want you to understand that along this journey while I’m playing this game there will be times that I lose the fact of how important you and my three kids are – my babies are.’ ”

