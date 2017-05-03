LeBron James playfully swiped a beer from an arena vendor in Game 1 of the East semis Monday night, and Greal Lakes Brewing saw a can’t-miss marketing opportunity.

Not so fast, says LBJ.

New: LeBron, team don't want Great Lakes to market Dortmunder using his picture, considering suit @clevelanddotcom https://t.co/PdzjKkWPx6 — Joe Vardon (@joevardon) May 3, 2017

James says the beer maker (which has mocked him in the past) is trying to profit off him, and has his lawyers looking into the matter.

