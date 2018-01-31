LeBron James called the LA Clippers’ blockbuster trade of Blake Griffin to Detroit “unfortunate,” and lamented the hypocrisy in the reaction from fans and media when it comes to business decisions made by players and teams.

Griffin was picked first overall by the Clippers in the 2009 NBA Draft, and inked a five-year, $171 contract last summer.

Per Cleveland.com:

“He spent his last nine years there,” James said Tuesday, hours before the Cavs play the Pistons. “He signed a multi-year deal there this summer, so that’s unfortunate. But that’s the business side of it. It’s both sides. It works both sides, though. It’s the business.”

James pointed out the glaring double standard in the NBA when it comes to loyalty.

“When a player gets traded, it’s (the team) was doing what’s best for the franchise,” James said. “But when a player decides to leave, it’s, ‘He’s not loyal. He’s a snake. He’s not committed.’ It’s just, that’s the narrative of how it goes. So I’m definitely (aware). I know that firsthand.”

