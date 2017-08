LeBron James is by no means some casual observer at his 12-year-old son’s AAU games.

The NBA superstar recently called out the opposition for a lack of sportsmanship from his courtside perch.

“Don’t care about sportsmanship, then?” James asked. “Get in they ass like a bike with no seat.”

Bronny’s squad, the North Coast Blue Chips, enjoyed an easy victory in Las Vegas.

