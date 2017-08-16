LeBron James went after Donald Trump on Tuesday night, calling him the “so-called president of the United States.”

James, while calling for unity in light of the tragedy in Charlottesville, says people have to look past Trump and come together.

LeBron was speaking at an event for his foundation at Cedar Point amusement park.

Per the AP:

“I know there’s a lot of tragic things happening in Charlottesville (Virginia),” James said. “I just want to speak on it right now. I have this platform and I’m somebody that has a voice of command and the only way for us to get better as a society and for us to get better as people is love. And that’s the only way we’re going to be able to conquer something as one. It’s not about the guy that’s the so-called president of the United States, or whatever the case.”

James has been outspoken on his political beliefs in the past, and he took advantage of his first public appearance since the NBA Finals, to call out Trump’s actions.

“It’s not about a teacher that you don’t feel like cares about what’s going on with you every day,” James continued. “It’s not about people that you just don’t feel like want to give the best energy and effort to you. It’s about us. It’s about us looking in the mirror. Kids all the way up to the adults. All of us looking in the mirror and saying, ‘What can we do better to help change?’ And if we can all do that and give 110 percent, then that’s all you can ask for.

“So, shout out to the innocent people in Charlottesville (Virginia) and shout out to everybody across the world that just want to be great and just want to love. Thank you, and I love you all.”