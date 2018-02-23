LeBron James: ‘We Can Be Really Good’

LeBron James, despite Cleveland falling 110-103 to the Washington Wizards last night, believes the Cavs “can be really good.”

James likes the energy his new-look squad is playing with and the direction they’re headed in.

LeBron says he “re-focused” himself before Cleveland made a flurry of moves at the trade deadline.

Per Cleveland.com:

Not only are James’ numbers back, in a big way, but he was the All-Star MVP over the weekend. He’s talking about being a leader again and is happy with the direction of the team even after a loss. “I don’t agree with that,” James said. “I just think that I re-focused myself. Before the deadline happened, before the trades happened, I re-focused myself to understand that I’m the leader of this team and I have to be mentally sharp and mentally strong throughout anything. Even before the trade, I planned on us having that team for the rest of the season. That was just my mindset and you saw that in the Minnesota game. We hadn’t made the trades then and in the Minnesota game, I just started to change my mindset. That’s just who I am.” Either way, those trades, and those new players arrived. And James likes them. “Where I am now, I think we can be really good,” James said. “Like I said, we got 20-plus games left to try to figure it out. I think if we can do that, we continue what we’re on now, then we’ll be OK.”

