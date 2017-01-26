LeBron James scoffed at the Carmelo Anthony-Kevin Love trade proposal Wednesday night, saying the Cavs can’t afford to be playing “fantasy basketball.”

James and GM David Griffin met following the superstar’s rant about a “top heavy” roster, and neither man emerged from the chat feeling particularly pleased.

LeBron, Cavs meet after star's scathing postgame rant (from @AP) https://t.co/raxvYVWJYX — Tom Withers (@twithersAP) January 26, 2017

Cleveland lost its sixth game in the last eight tries, going down to the woeful Sacramento Kings 116-112 in overtime.

Per the Akron Beacon Journal: