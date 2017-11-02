After the Cavaliers suffered their fourth straight loss on Wednesday, LeBron James called the team “depleted […] both on and off the floor.”

James said the Cavs need to play with consistent effort, adding, “We’re just trying to figure it out on the fly” (starting at 1:32):

“We have an opportunity to be very good, but then you see some of the lulls that we have which is just very difficult on our team right now. “We’re just trying to figure it out on the fly. Unfortunately, we don’t have time to practice a lot and do those things. “And now Tristan went down again, so we don’t know how long he’s going to be out. “So, our team is kind of depleted as well, both on and off the floor.”

