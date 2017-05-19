LeBron James was magnificent in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals, as the Cavs cruised to a 117-104 win in Boston.

James, however, doesn’t think Cleveland was particulary impressive in the series-opener.

Cavaliers' LeBron James after Game 1 blowout road win over Celtics: "I don't even think we played that great tonight." pic.twitter.com/BxZpMZY2Yg — Ben Golliver (@BenGolliver) May 18, 2017

That’s not very good news for the Celtics.

Per the Boston Globe:

Leading by as many as 28 points along the way, the Cavaliers never trailed in their Game 1 trouncing of the Celtics. But, apparently, the performance didn’t impress LeBron James. “I don’t even think we played that great tonight, ” James told reporters at TD Garden after recording 38 points, 9 rebounds, and 7 assists in his team’s 117-104 win over the top-seeded Celtics. “We definitely didn’t shoot the ball as well as we capable of shooting,” he said. “I know Kyle [Korver] had three or four very, very good looks that he missed.”

