LeBron James was magnificent in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals, as the Cavs cruised to a 117-104 win in Boston.
James, however, doesn’t think Cleveland was particulary impressive in the series-opener.
Cavaliers' LeBron James after Game 1 blowout road win over Celtics: "I don't even think we played that great tonight." pic.twitter.com/BxZpMZY2Yg
That’s not very good news for the Celtics.
Per the Boston Globe:
Leading by as many as 28 points along the way, the Cavaliers never trailed in their Game 1 trouncing of the Celtics. But, apparently, the performance didn’t impress LeBron James.
“I don’t even think we played that great tonight, ” James told reporters at TD Garden after recording 38 points, 9 rebounds, and 7 assists in his team’s 117-104 win over the top-seeded Celtics.
“We definitely didn’t shoot the ball as well as we capable of shooting,” he said. “I know Kyle [Korver] had three or four very, very good looks that he missed.”
