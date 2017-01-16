LeBron James has long resisted the idea of a true rivalry in the modern NBA, and despite the possibility of facing the Golden State Warriors in the Finals for a third consecutive year, James argues that his Cleveland Cavaliers don’t view the Dubs as rivals.

James also downplayed any animosity that may have grown between the two squads.

“I don’t think we have a rival in our game today,” James said after Cavs practice Sunday, a day before Cleveland will meet Golden State again for the second of two regular-season meetings. “We’ve had two great Finals appearances the last two years, but I had the same with San Antonio when I was in Miami. We weren’t rivals. And I think I played those guys more, so I wouldn’t look at it as rivals.” Exemplifying that difference is Kyle Korver, the team’s shiny new addition. James was asked if he will prep Korver for the showdown. […] “No,” James said. “For what? It’s just one game. If it comes to a point [he will talk to him about it], and hopefully we’re at that point late in the season that we can represent the East. That’s so far away. So it’s just one game and he’s played them. He’s played them over the years. He’s played them since they’ve been great, so there’s nothing to talk about.” There were only respectful words coming out of the Cavs’ practice aimed toward the Warriors, despite Klay Thompson telling USA Today that James’ Halloween party — which mocked Golden State’s blown 3-1 lead in the Finals in various ways — was “childish.” […] “That’s far removed, man,” James said when asked about the party, which included a dummy dressed as Stephen Curry on the ground that guests had to walk over to enter the festivities, sources told ESPN. “There were a lot of people featured. I was also featured in there, too. But that’s water under the bridge.”

