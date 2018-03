LeBron James is confident in his chances regardless of the Cavaliers‘ seed in the playoffs.

Asked about the possibility of Cleveland slipping to the 6-seed, LeBron responded, “It doesn’t matter to me if I’m a 6-seed or a 3-seed or a 2-seed, 8-seed” (starting at 3:07):

“Listen, it doesn’t matter to me if I’m a 6-seed or a 3-seed or a 2-seed, 8-seed. “If I come into your building for a Game 1, it can be very challenging.”

