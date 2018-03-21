LeBron keeps finding new ways to impress.

In the Cavs‘ 132-129 home win over the Toronto Raptors on Wednesday, James scored 35 points and handed out 17 assists — an impressive enough line on its own. He also didn’t turn the ball over once.

Needless to say, he had his share of highlights.

Bron with 8 dimes and counting 👀 (via @ESPN) pic.twitter.com/eFUo1IzRNW — SLAM Magazine (@SLAMonline) March 21, 2018

All in a day’s work.