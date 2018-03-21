LeBron keeps finding new ways to impress.
In the Cavs‘ 132-129 home win over the Toronto Raptors on Wednesday, James scored 35 points and handed out 17 assists — an impressive enough line on its own. He also didn’t turn the ball over once.
Needless to say, he had his share of highlights.
Bron with 8 dimes and counting 👀 (via @ESPN) pic.twitter.com/eFUo1IzRNW
— SLAM Magazine (@SLAMonline) March 21, 2018
BIG SHOT!
📺 @FoxSportsOH pic.twitter.com/8uUWrA3sKR
— Cleveland Cavaliers (@cavs) March 22, 2018
“Closing time Kevin!”
Love with the big triple to extend the @cavs lead!#AllForOne pic.twitter.com/Rmen0MlyS6
— NBA (@NBA) March 22, 2018
All in a day’s work.
WHAT. A. WIN. #AllForOne pic.twitter.com/9iJusp73o9
— Cleveland Cavaliers (@cavs) March 22, 2018