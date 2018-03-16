LeBron James: ‘Very Challenging’ Playing Without Kevin Love

LeBron James has been a virtual one-man show in Cleveland for a couple of months now, and admits that it’s been an extreme challenge to carry the team without the injured Kevin Love.

New story: After the Cavs' 3rd loss in their last 4 games, LeBron admitted the obvious — they miss Kevin Love https://t.co/5YuliYHnkB — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) March 16, 2018

James last hooped without an active All-Star by his side during the 2009-10 campaign, which ended with him infamously bolting to South Beach.

Love fractured his left hand against the Detroit Pistons on Jan. 30—the Cavs have gone 10-10 since—and recently told reporters that he expects to suit up again next week.

Per ESPN: