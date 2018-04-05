LeBron James Takes Over As Cavaliers Pull Off Comeback Over Wizards

The Cavaliers trailed the Wizards by 17 points with 7:35 to go on Thursday night. Then LeBron James took over.

He scored 13 points over the final six minutes, and either scored or assisted on eight of Cleveland’s last nine field goals. The result? The Cavs closed the game on a 32-11 run to escape with a 119-115 win.

For the game, LeBron had 33 points, 14 assists, and nine rebounds.

With the win, the Cavs move half a game ahead of the Sixers for the 3 seed in the East with three games remaining. The Wizards are now tied with the Bucks for seventh.

LeBron’s full highlights below: