LeBron James has become quite familiar with the Boston fan base over the years.

Cleveland’s upcoming series against the Celtics marks the sixth time in the past 10 seasons that LeBron has faced Boston in the playoffs.

Prior to Wednesday’s shootaround, LeBron spoke about the Celtics getting the No. 1 pick in the 2017 NBA Draft and whether it should have an effect on the crowd for Game 1. Starting at 2:58:

“To be a very, very good team and get the No. 1 pick, they got the better side of that situation with Brooklyn, I’ll tell you that. “I don’t Boston fans need any more pumping up. They’re born with pump.”

After sweeping the Pacers and Raptors, Game 1 between the Cavs and Celtics will be Cleveland’s their ninth game in 33 days.

