LeBron James: Celtics Rout ‘Good Start’ for New-Look Cavs

LeBron James and the Cavs pounded the Boston Celtics 121-99 Sunday, and James said it was a “good start” for Cleveland’s new-look squad.

LBJ finished with 24 points, eight rebounds and ten assists.

Newcomers Jordan Clarkson (17 points), Rodney Hood (15 points), George Hill (12 points) and Larry Nancy Jr. (5 points) all contributed in the galvanizing road win.

Per Cleveland.com:

“It was a good start. It’s almost like the new guys have been here,” James said. “It was a good start for the new guys, a good start for all of us with our revamped team.”

The Cavs have been maligned all season as old, slow and bad on defense. So, naturally, with the addition of three 25-year-olds and Hill, who historically is a stronger defender (whereas Thomas was a disaster), they limited the Celtics to .404 shooting from the field.