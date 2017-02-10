LeBron James stuck up for Charles Oakley following his arrest at Madison Square Garden this week, calling him a legend on an Instagram post.

James jokingly said “Charles Oakley for President” in his chat with reporters Thursday night.

LeBron makes brief statement, says he's done, then says, "wait, one more: Charles Oakley for President." — David Aldridge (@daldridgetnt) February 10, 2017

LeBron and several other current players were incensed by the New York Knicks’ treatment of Oak.

Per the NEOMG:

James told cleveland.com he called Oakley “just to check on him, make sure he was alright” after Oakley was involved in a physical altercation with security at Madison Square Garden and removed in handcuffs. After the incident, the Knicks tweeted that Oakley, a former Knicks great, “behaved in an entirely inappropriate and abusive manner. … He was a great Knick and we hope he gets some help soon.” “He ain’t like that, and if you ask any player in our league now who knows him, they’d say the same thing,” James said. […] Indeed, James’ friend and Clippers point guard Chris Paul tweeted that the Knicks’ “get help” line wasn’t “the right way to portray Oak…always had my back and the realest person our league has seen.”

