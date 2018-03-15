LeBron James on Damian Lillard: ‘I’ll Show You How Appreciated He’ll Be’

While Damian Lillard may still be overlooked, LeBron James says he’s very aware of what Lillard brings to the table.

Speaking before Friday’s game in Portland, LeBron told reporters, “Give me Damian Lillard. I’ll show you how appreciated he’ll be.”

"Give me Damian Lillard. I'll show you how appreciated he'll be."@KingJames on if Damian Lillard is appreciated enough 👀 (Via @cavs) pic.twitter.com/q5lhy0vMXp — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) March 15, 2018

Do you think Damian Lillard is under-appreciated? LeBron: “No, I don’t think so. But he definitely uses that. I like how he uses that. “There’s not a lot of true basketball minds and people that understand the game. But for me, I understand it, I know. “Give me Damian Lillard. I’ll show you how appreciated he’ll be.”

