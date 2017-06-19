LeBron James continues to bristle at the suggestion that he personally ushered in the era of the NBA super team.
James, in podcast chat with teammate Richard Jefferson, points out that super teams have been around forever.
James then continued with his trolling of Draymond Green.
Per NBC:
“In 2003, the Lakers combined Karl Malone, Gary Payton, Shaq and Kobe. In 96, when Jordan was retired, the Rockets joined Charles Barkley, Hakeem Olajuwon and Clyde Drexler all on the same team. But I don’t look at it as – I definitely didn’t start the super team, as that’s what he’s trying to say.
“But I just feel like, it’s great that on the day that you’re celebrating your championship, my likeness and my name is in your head. I love that.”
