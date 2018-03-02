LeBron James Denies Looking at Schools in Philadelphia

LeBron James may have been flattered by Sixers fans’ recruitment efforts ahead of his free agency this summer—which Cavs fans swiftly responded to—but shot down speculation that he was in Philly over the NBA All-Star break checking out private schools for his three children.

James called the rumor “disgusting.”

LeBron James said he wasn't in Philadelphia looking at schools. 'That's disgusting' he said of the rumor @clevelanddotcom https://t.co/qCBfaxDH5w — Joe Vardon (@joevardon) March 1, 2018

LeBron was on vacation in Cabo prior to All-Star Weekend.

