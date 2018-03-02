LeBron James Denies Looking at Schools in Philadelphia

by March 02, 2018
664

LeBron James may have been flattered by Sixers fans’ recruitment efforts ahead of his free agency this summer—which Cavs fans swiftly responded to—but shot down speculation that he was in Philly over the NBA All-Star break checking out private schools for his three children.

James called the rumor “disgusting.”

LeBron was on vacation in Cabo prior to All-Star Weekend.

Per Cleveland.com:

“Pennsylvania? Nah. What are you talking about?” James said. “Over the All-Star break, I was on vacation and then went to Los Angeles.”

James actually hadn’t heard the rumor about the schools and asked a reporter after his media session this morning what it was all about.

“That’s disgusting,” he said.

As for real connections James has to Philly — the Sixers’ rookie point guard Ben Simmons is represented by sports agent Rich Paul, who also represents James.

   
