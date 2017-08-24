LeBron James put on a show Wednesday afternoon during pickup runs at UCLA.

A coterie of high school, college and NBA talent shared the court with LBJ.

James says his thirst to improve is insatiable, and that his game has no ceiling.

“My love for this game is insane and drive me crazy,” James wrote on Instagram.

“Nothing to me is better than the process of feeling uncomfortable as u try and push to improve on your skill/talent. I have no ceiling and I refuse to fall into the trap of complacency!”