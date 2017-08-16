LeBron James wrote that Donald Trump has made hate “fashionable again” following the U.S. president’s stunning press conference Tuesday afternoon at Trump Tower.

Hate has always existed in America. Yes we know that but Donald Trump just made it fashionable again! Statues has nothing to do with us now! — LeBron James (@KingJames) August 15, 2017

Trump, once again, blamed “both sides” for the deadly violence Saturday in Charlottesville.

Steve Nash and Kobe Bryant were also among those who ripped Trump for giving cover to white supremacists.

To defend white supremacists and then slang his shitty ass grape juice pretty much sums the man up — Steve Nash (@SteveNash) August 15, 2017

Per Cleveland.com:

