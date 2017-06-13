A dejected LeBron James was asked if he still likes the idea of NBA superteams after losing the championship Monday night.

James made the claim that he’s never been part of a such a squad in his storied career.

"I don't believe I’ve played for a superteam. I don't believe in that." LeBron James — Kurt Helin (@basketballtalk) June 13, 2017

Curiously, LeBron added that the Cleveland Cavaliers are indeed a superteam.

LBJ played brilliantly—becoming the first player in League history to average a triple-double in the Finals—and it still wasn’t enough against the juggernaut Golden State Warriors.

Per the AP:

“I have no reason to put my head down,” James said. “I have no reason to look back at what I could have done or what I shouldn’t have done or what I could have done better for the team. I left everything I had out on the floor every single game for five games in this Finals, and you come up short.” James had 41 points, 13 rebounds and eight assists and Kyrie Irving added 26 points but the Cavs never could dig out of a hole created by a second-quarter barrage and ended their season with a 129-120 loss to the Warriors in Game 5 of the NBA Finals on Monday night. “We were able to get them last year, and they went out and got one of the best players that this league has ever seen,” James said. “They did a great job, their front office and their players, by doing that recruiting, the things that they did in the summertime, and obviously it paid dividends.”

