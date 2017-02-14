LeBron James isn’t fazed by Kevin Love’s left knee injury.

James told his teammates that he’s prepared to carry them while the All-Star forward recovers from surgery.

LeBron asked about rest in wake of Love injury: "I’ll rest when I retire. As long as I’m in the lineup, we’ve got a chance." — Jon Krawczynski (@APkrawczynski) February 14, 2017

LeBron's clear message to Cavs today in wake of Love surgery was: "Don't worry, I got this." Hard to doubt him. — Jon Krawczynski (@APkrawczynski) February 14, 2017

Love is expected to miss the next six weeks.

